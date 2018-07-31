MINNEAPOLIS — Right-hander Trevor May has been recalled by the Minnesota Twins from Triple-A Rochester after missing the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
May was 0-4 with a 4.00 ERA in four starts and nine relief appearances for the Red Wings, with 16 walks and 25 strikeouts. He was 13-17 with a 5.14 ERA with the Twins from 2014-16.
Minnesota announced the move Tuesday, a day after trading Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Outdoors
doesn't publish
Get fishing, get kayaking at the parks. OW4Check back in a few years for the sentimental, tender story from these cabin owners. OW4Dennis Anderson's column…
Golf
Dave Stockton Jr. makes Champions Tour debut at 3M
After 14 years away from competition, the son of a famous golfer turns 50 at the right time.
Twins
Nationals trade former Twins reliever Kintzler to Cubs
The Washington Nationals have traded reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs, exactly a year after the right-hander moved in another deadline deal.
Twins
Pirates bolster rotation, add Tampa Bay's Archer at deadline
The surging Pittsburgh Pirates are intent on making a run at a playoff spot.
Twins
Era ends: Twins trade Dozier to Dodgers
Brian Dozier was with the Twins for seven seasons, hitting .248 with 167 home runs and 491 RBI. Los Angeles will send three players to Minnesota, including veteran second baseman Logan Forsythe.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.