

Here we go. Take II of the Twins experiment with an opener is set for tonight as Trevor May takes the mound against the Astros, with rookie righthander Kohl Stewart expected to follow and try to pitch into the late innings. There were mixed results the first time, as Gabriel Moya gave up two first inning runs but Zack Littell was decent until the sixth, when Texas knocked him out of the game then preceded to score nine runs in the inning en route to an 18-4 laugher.

May opened once for Class AAA Rochester - the first opener for them - so he knows what it's like.

"I think if the results are good I think can go close to 40 pitches today," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "So we will see how it goes."

Stewart is from nearby Tomball, Texas, and will have a large contingent of fans at the game tonight.

The last call ups from Class AAA Rochester are here - righthanders Chase De Jong and John Curtiss and infielder Gregorio Petit. Both De Jong and Curtiss pitched in Monday's finale for Rochester - De Jong started and threw 61 pitches over four innings - so they won't be available tonight.

In addition to the players being called up, Rochester trainer Chris Johnson will join the Twins this weekend and remain for the rest of the season. Also, minor league field coordinator Edgar Varela will join the club as an extra coach.

Joe Mauer is the Twins' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given to the player who best represents the game through contributions on and off the field. Mauer is active in several initiatives, including his work with Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, providing tickets to disadvantaged youth and supporting the improvement of youth baseball facilities in St. Paul.

The winner of the award will be announced during the World Series. In addition to each nominee being evaluated by a panel, fans will be able to vote on the award through a dedicated Website. Rod Carew (1977), Dave Winfield (1994) and Kirby Puckett (1996) all won the award while they were with the Twins.

Also, all you Fortnite fans who come to the ballpark on Sunday will be in for a treat. The Twins will host a Fortnite viewing party before the game with the Royals. Noted Fortnite player Trevor May will join professional gamers BasicallyIDoWrk and Jordan Fisher on the field around 10 am to play Fortnite, which will be shown on the video board at Target Field.

The event is being called, 'Fortday with Trevor May.' A special ticket to the event will allow fans to enter the ballpark early to watch the event. Mitch Garver will serve as emcee.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Robbie Grossman, LF

Jake Cave, CF

Miguel Sano, DH

Max Kepler, RF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Chris Gimenez, C

Trevor May, RHP

Astros

George Springer, CF

Jose Altuve, 2B

Alex Bregman, 3B

Carlos Correa, SS

Tyler White. DH

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Josh Reddick, RF

Martin Maldonado, C

Tony Kemp, LF

Justin Verlander, RHP