Stretch Of 100s In 1936 Started July 6th

It's a good thing we don't have any of this type of heat in the forecast! Saturday marks the start of a 100-degree heat wave in 1936 when nine out of the next ten days saw a high of at least 100F. This stretch also saw the warmest temperature in recorded Twin Cities history, when the high hit 108F on July 14th. Overall, there were 14 days in a row with a high of 90F from July 5th through the 18th, the most on record.

_______________________________________________

Flooding Rains In Sartell Thursday And An Update On July Precipitation



(Flooding by the Sartell Police and Fire Department Thursday. Image: Rebecca Kayser) (Flooding by the Sartell Police and Fire Department Thursday. Image: Rebecca Kayser)

Slow moving storms caused flooded roads in and around Sartell, MN, on Thursday. According to the Sartell Police Department , they received 4.44" of rain through 1:57 PM Thursday from the storms as they moved through.

Here's a look at some of the heavy rain that fell on Independence Day from central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. Along this path of heavy rain, some rainfall gauges reported over 2" of rain falling.

The 1.59" of rain that fell Thursday at the St. Cloud airport brings their monthly total to 1.82", +1.99" from average. The Twin Cities also did pick up 0.15" Thursday, bringing their July total to an even two and a half inches.

_______________________________________________

Trending Drier With a Slight Cooling Trend

By Paul Douglas "It's a holiday. Please lower your expectations." The family was marooned indoors due to heavy rain and my wife was giving me death-stares. "It's not my fault! Blame Mother Nature." More specifically, blame a meso-convective vortex, a smaller, more compact version of meso-convective system, which can cover multiple states with heavy thunderstorms lasting hours, tracking hundreds of miles. Friday's MCV was smaller, but equally maddening - moving slowly, dumping significant rain in its wake. Weather models are good and getting better, but we still can't pick up these small-scale swirls of stormy weather in advance. Not yet. Another complex of storms may rumble in from the Dakotas this morning, but much of the weekend looks dry as Canadian air filters south. If the sun stays out for at least a few hours (likely) then 80F is possible; a few degrees cooler up north. Highs reach into the 80s next week, but the core of any blast-furnace heat stays just south of Minnesota until further notice.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: Some sun, stray T-shower. Wake up 67. High 81. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 3-8 mph. SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and some sunshine. Wake up 63. High 79. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind E 5-10 mph. MONDAY: Hazy sun, late thunderstorm. Wake up 66. High 83. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind SE 10-15 mph. TUESDAY: Showers and storms, some heavy. Wake up 68. High 84. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 10-20 mph. WEDNESDAY: Turning windy and less humid. Wake up 67. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph. THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant, less wind. Wake up 65. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 7-12 mph FRIDAY: Sunny, windy - almost hot. Wake up 69. High 87. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 6th

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 6th

Average High: 84F (Record: 104F set in 1936)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 49F set in 1942)

Average Precipitation: 0.12" (Record: 2.83" set in 2015)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 6th

Sunrise: 5:33 AM

Sunset: 9:01 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 28 minutes and 30 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 2 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight? July 24th (15 hours, 29 minutes, and 33 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 6 AM: August 3rd (6:00 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 9 PM: July 9th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny skies are expected Saturday across a good portion of Minnesota. The best chance of seeing an isolated shower or storm throughout the day will be in southern portions of the state. Highs will mainly be in the 70s and 80s, but a few 60s will be possible along the North Shore.

Highs across most of the state will be below average Saturday - by up to ten degrees in spots. The average high for July 6th in the Twin Cities is 84F.

Mainly nice weather is expected to continue into Sunday, with once again just a slight chance of a shower or storm across southern Minnesota. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across most of the state.

Highs will mainly stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through the work week next week in the Twin Cities, but there does appear to be a hint at a warm up in the models with highs further in the 80s or even low 90s next Friday into next weekend.

While there will be some isolated chances at storms this weekend in the Twin Cities (with the best chance of rain across southern Minnesota), more rain chances will move into the region by the middle of next week.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Saturday, a frontal boundary positioned from the Northeast to the Central Plains and into the Northern Rockies will help spark off showers and storms. Some of the storms in the Northeast and Northern Rockies/High Plains could be on the strong side. Afternoon showers and storms will also be possible in the Southeast due to the heating of the day. In the Pacific Northwest, a few rain showers will be possible as a cold front approaches the coast.

Through 7 PM Sunday, some pockets of the central and southeastern United States could see 1-3" of rain fall.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

Barges sucked through levee breach, float a mile inland

More from Farm Week Now : "Six barges drifted a mile across Alexander County farmland from the Mississippi River and damaged a road and irrigation pivot. Late Tuesday or early Wednesday, swift current pulled a barge tow through a breach in the Len Small Levee near Miller City, and six barges broke free. Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny said he doesn’t know what the next steps would be. “This is definitely a new one,” Denny said. Previously two other tows were pulled into the breach, but the tow boats were able to move back into the river, Denny said."

Planting a trillion trees could be the "most effective solution" to climate change, study says

More from CBS News : "If a tree falls in a forest, will replanting it help curb global warming? Scientists say planting a trillion trees globally could be the single most effective way to fight climate change. According to a new study in the journal Science, planting billions of trees around the world would be the cheapest and most effective way to tackle the climate crisis. Since trees absorb carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming, a worldwide planting initiative could remove a substantial portion of heat-trapping emissions from the atmosphere. The researchers say a program at this scale could remove about two-thirds of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions caused by human activities since the start of the industrial revolution, or nearly 25% of the CO2 in the atmosphere."

How to Keep Your Home Cool Without Wrecking the Planet

More from Earther : "Keeping cool don’t come cheap—not for your pocket and definitely not for the planet. That doesn’t have to be the case, though. This summer can be your moment to flex your green muscle. You don’t have to rely solely on your air conditioner to keep cool—and you shouldn’t. A report last year found that use of these devices may increase our planet’s temperature by more than a half degree Celsius by end of the century. Who wants to be a part of that? The options for home-cooling in a more environmental-friendly fashion really vary depending on your housing situation and budget, but options exist for everyone. Some may decide to simply switch out their power strips, while others may choose to completely retrofit their home. Either way, these changes won’t only benefit the planet—they’ll benefit your wallet, too."