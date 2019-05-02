TreeHouse Foods Inc. plans to shutter its Minneapolis nuts-and-trail-mix plant, putting 120 workers out of a job.

The Chicago-based company reported languid sales of snacks in its first-quarter results Thursday.

TreeHouse said it scheduled the closure of the Minneapolis plant for around September "to provide employees with as much notice as possible and to ensure a seamless transition for customers."

TreeHouse makes snacks, cereal and refrigerated dough that are sold under the name of other companies, like supermarket brands, also known as private label products.

It's TreeHouse's second closure in Minnesota in the last two years. In late 2017, it closed a plant in Brooklyn Park that made boxed macaroni and cheese and prepackaged meals. It still has facility in Lakeville that produces fruit snacks and snack bars.

The company, in Thursday's earnings report, said its snacks division continues to underperform and "that the [Minneapolis] plant closure is necessary to position the business for success at lower volume levels."

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has not yet been notified of the plant closure, but a spokesman said it is positioned to provide assistance to displaced workers.