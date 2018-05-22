ORLANDO, Fla. — The parents of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin say The Weinstein Company owes them $150,000 for optioning the rights to their book in order to make a yet unaired television series based on their son's life.

Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin filed court papers last week in the company's case in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. The parents say the television series has been filmed and they are owed fees for "executive producer services."

Earlier this month, a judge said she would approve a private equity firm's purchase of the studio. The company was forced into bankruptcy by the sexual misconduct scandal that brought down Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012 as Martin walked home from a convenience store in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman was acquitted.