Q: I booked a rental at Beach Road Villas in Sanibel, Fla., through Trip­Advisor. I confirmed the rental via e-mail and also spoke with the owner by phone a month later.

A few weeks ago, I received an e-mail from the owner, saying there was a "mistake" and the correct rate was triple what we had agreed to. If I didn't pay, I couldn't stay.

I tried to convince the owner to follow the legal contract, to no avail. I am supposed to get my money back, but I'm scheduled to be in Sanibel in two months and I have no place to stay. TripAdvisor wants to send me to a place 20 miles away in Fort Myers, but it's not Sanibel.

I want my $4,447 refund and a place to stay. TripAdvisor should enforce its contract. Can you help me?

A: TripAdvisor should have quoted the correct rate when you booked the rental. And if it wasn't right, it should have helped you fix it.

Instead, it looks as if you had a take-it-or-leave-it offer from the owner and, when you asked for a refund, foot-dragging. There's no excuse for that.

A closer look suggests that this is not a true "fat finger" rate. (It's called that because someone pushed the wrong button, entering an obviously incorrect price.) Your nightly rate for a stay in March 2018 was $117. The "real" rate should have been $325.

When a pricing error is made, it's really important for your online travel agent to fix the rate quickly and help remedy any of the problems created by the rate error. That didn't happen, according to you. The owner ordered you to pay up, and the refund and any fix seemed far away, even as your vacation approached.

Fortunately, you kept a meticulous paper trail of your correspondence. TripAdvisor tried to help you, but suggesting alternative lodging in Fort Myers is hardly the answer. I'm a big fan of Sanibel, and you can't really compare it to Fort Myers. Sanibel is an island with miles of white-sand beaches. Fort Myers is a fairly average city on Florida's Gulf Coast. It's nice, but it's no Sanibel.

I publish the executive contact information for TripAdvisor on my consumer-advocacy site, elliott.org. But in the end, even TripAdvisor's options were limited.

"We don't tolerate owners changing the rates after a stay has been booked," said TripAdvisor spokeswoman Molly Burke. "In the rare instance that this does happen, we take immediate action, and in exceptional cases, we suspend or remove owners who provide an unsatisfactory traveler experience."

TripAdvisor refunded your money quickly, removed the owner from its listing and promised to work with you to find an acceptable alternative. You eventually found a rental through Royal Shell in Sanibel. I hope you enjoy your vacation.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.