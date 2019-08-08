Q: Last year, I took a Wow Air flight from Edinburgh to San Francisco via Reykjavik. When I arrived in Iceland, I learned that the inbound flight from San Francisco was delayed five hours. No one from the airline showed up to explain anything.

Under European consumer regulations, Wow Air owes me 600 euros for the delay. I filed a claim, but Wow Air said it would take “up to six weeks” to process the claim. Six weeks later, Wow Air offered a 700-euro voucher valid for a year, which I refused.

That was six months ago. I still have not received my money, and in their booking system my claim is still “pending.” I keep calling and e-mailing but all I get is “We appreciate your patience” and “It’s being finalized by legal/claim/finance department.”

Each time customer service replies to my e-mails, I get a different person answering with the same nonsense, and on Twitter it is identical.

I filed a complaint with Iceland’s transport authority, and the airline gave them the same non-answer. Then the authority stopped being responsive. Can you help me get my refund?

A: Wow Air is dead. It went out of business months ago. The airline wasn’t an overachiever in the customer service department. Delays such as yours were common.

But your case highlights several real issues for summer air travelers. What do you do when your airline offers a voucher instead of cash? How do European airline consumer protections affect you? How long is too long to wait for a refund?

You were correct to turn down that 700-euro voucher. Airlines know that a percentage of their ticket credits will go unredeemed. EU 261 (also referred to as EC 261), the European airline consumer protection, is clear that you deserve a 600-euro refund.

There’s always been some confusion about EU 261. Basically, if you’re flying from an EU country to a non-EU country, you’re covered. If you’re flying from the U.S. to Europe, the regulation applies only to flights operated by an EU carrier. Bottom line: You were covered by EU 261.

One small hitch: EU 261 doesn’t have a provision for a timely refund. So technically, Wow Air did nothing wrong by delaying your claim. You might have had a faster response by working with an EU 261 claim service such as AirHelp.

You shouldn’t have to wait six months for a check. That’s way too long. If you don’t get the money within six weeks, you should start rattling the company’s cage.

The way Wow treated you says a lot. A company that can’t meet its basic customer service obligations is doomed to fail, which is exactly what happened to Wow. It’s gone.

Before Wow expired, I contacted it on your behalf. It sent you the 600 euros, as promised.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org.