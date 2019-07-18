Q: I booked a condo in Park City, Utah, for four nights through VRBO. When I arrived, it clearly had not been cleaned since the last renters left. There was also extremely awful-smelling trash in the can right near the front door of the unit. Lovely.

I got VRBO to provide the phone number of the owner. Instead of apologizing and agreeing to pay for me to stay in a clean room that night, the owner questioned whether I went to the correct unit and said he would have to “investigate” the situation.

The next day, when I went back to the unit, it was still not clean. There were little bits of toilet paper on the bathroom floor. I wondered whether the towels that looked like they had been folded by a 5-year-old or the sheets under the comforter, which was carelessly tossed on the bed, were even clean. I tried to reach the owner, but my call went straight to voice mail. He did not respond.

I spent two nights in a much more expensive unit in the same development. On day three, I went back to see if the room had been cleaned. I discovered that my keycard didn’t work. I was left with nowhere to stay for the last two nights of my trip, at peak time in Park City. I spent the morning scrambling to find somewhere to stay other than in my rental car. I found a hotel, but it cost me a fortune.

VRBO refuses to do anything to help me recover the $2,300 I spent. They claim they are simply a marketing site and it is up to renters to try to get property owners to do the right thing. Can you help?

A: I’m sorry for your unpleasant stay in Park City. Of course, your host should have provided you with clean accommodations.

You could have leaned on VRBO a little more. The company offers a “Book With Confidence” guarantee, with a dedicated team to answer questions before and during your stay. When your accommodations are not up to par, the team will provide lodging assistance and help rebook you.

That’s not just marketing hype. I had to use the VRBO rebooking team when one of their hosts abruptly canceled my stay because she wanted to sell her condo. They fixed the problem before I checked in.

If VRBO’s team doesn’t respond, you can always appeal to one of the VRBO customer service executives. I list their contacts on my consumer advocacy site, elliott.org. (VRBO is owned by HomeAway.)

I checked with VRBO. Its records show that instead of contacting the rebooking team, you rebooked yourself in a different property. That effectively canceled your first reservation, which was why you couldn’t access the property later.

“That said, arriving at your rental and finding that it doesn’t meet your expectations is a frustrating experience,” a VRBO spokeswoman told me. VRBO will offer you a credit.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.