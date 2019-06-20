Q: My family and I booked round-trip flights to London on Norwegian Airlines. On the morning we were due to fly, the airline sent us a notification that our flight had been canceled because of a drone incident. Norwegian gave us a phone number to call to rebook the flights, but unfortunately, due to a heavy call volume, we were unable to get through.

We decided to drive to the Fort Lauderdale airport that day to speak to a representative in person. A Norwegian Airlines representative told me that our only options would be to get on a flight five days later, essentially cutting our vacation in half, or get on a flight to Paris later that evening. The representative told us that if we took the Eurostar train, we would be reimbursed for the train expenses to get from Paris to London.

We opted to go via Paris; everything worked out and we had a wonderful stay in London. When we returned, we submitted our request for reimbursement for the train expenses. Our friends did the same thing. Our friends got a denial first and sent a letter to Norwegian to let them know their disappointment. Norwegian then sent them a note saying that they had reconsidered and subsequently reimbursed them.

My denial came shortly thereafter, and my protests were not received with the same understanding. I asked why the airline was not honoring the reimbursement and was told that the airport representative was not authorized to offer it, and that our friends’ reimbursement was a mistake.

I feel as though the airline should honor their representative’s promise. Can you help me?

A: Norwegian Airlines should have kept its promise. But legally, it didn’t have to. Here’s why: The drone incident is considered an “extraordinary” circumstance, which is beyond the airline’s control. It wasn’t required to get you from Paris to London. Further complicating the issue: The Fort Lauderdale representative made only a verbal promise, not a written one. And talk is cheap. There’s no way to prove that Norwegian said it would pay for your train tickets.

The next time someone from an airline offers you something off-menu, get it in writing. If they refuse to put it on paper, at least get the full name and number of the helpful representative. That way, you can always reference the conversation when pleading your case.

I think it’s interesting that Norwegian reimbursed your friends, but not you, for the same itinerary change. It should have refunded you for the tickets, too, as it had promised — and for consistency’s sake. Making a U-turn was bad form.

I contacted Norwegian on your behalf. It re-examined your claim and decided to refund you $1,137, the cost of your train tickets to London.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.