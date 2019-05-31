Q: I recently purchased a business-class ticket on Aerolineas Argentinas to fly from New York to Buenos Aires. Due to a pilots strike on the day of my trip, I was rebooked on a United flight.

I was seated in a middle seat in economy class. Apparently, no higher cabin seats were available. I discussed my seating concern with the AA reps and the United agents to no avail. I purchased an extended-legroom seat for an additional $147.

Because this flight arrived much later than my original flight, I paid an additional $100 for my previously arranged car service that transported me to Buenos Aires’ domestic airport.

Once there, Aerolineas Argentinas needed to rebook my domestic connection and did so on the last flight of the day, while earlier flights with seats were available. I spent an extra $35 for lounge access, as I needed to spend several hours in the airport.

I tried to resolve this with American Express since I had used my Amex card to make the purchase. I’ve taken the matter up with Aerolineas Argentinas and have filed a complaint with the Department of Transportation.

I would like reimbursement for the difference between the ticket I paid for and the coach seat I was assigned, as well as my expenses for the extra-legroom seat, car-service expenses and lounge fees. Can you help?

A: Aerolineas Argentinas should have quickly refunded you the difference between your business class and economy class ticket. So why didn’t it?

After the pilots strike, the airline rebooked you on a different airline. When Aerolineas Argentinas “endorsed” your ticket to United, you accepted the new terms of transportation, which were in economy class. Maybe Argentinas believed that it was doing you a favor by flying you to Buenos Aires in a middle seat in the back of the plane. But I don’t.

Under federal regulations, you’re entitled to a refund for the difference in price. That sounds like a great deal, except that airlines like to recalculate the refund based on the price of the ticket at that moment. As you know, an economy-class ticket booked at the last minute can be more expensive than a business-class ticket booked six months before. So again, Aerolineas Argentinas comes out on top.

Not in your case, though. You contacted Aerolineas Argentinas and practiced the three P’s of a resolution — be patient, persistent and polite.

The airline didn’t budge, so you initiated a chargeback through American Express. Unfortunately, that didn’t work. Amex should have seen that you didn’t get what you paid for. The Department of Transportation didn’t do anything for you, either.

I contacted Aerolineas Argentinas on your behalf. You also kept fighting for your refund. It’s unclear what finally made the airline make a U-turn, but it refunded you $845.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.