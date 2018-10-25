Q: I need your help with a Priceline car cancellation. Recently, I logged on to AutoSlash.com to find a rental car. When AutoSlash accepts your reservation, it tries to find a better rate. Then it cancels the first reservation and books the less expensive one.

I received my first reservation through Priceline. I assumed that AutoSlash had an agreement with Priceline, where the process would be the same — make a reservation, then cancel. So I thought I had signed up with AutoSlash for a temporary contract through Priceline.

But I hadn’t. When I called Priceline and asked to cancel, a representative said my reservation was “non­cancellable and nonrefundable.”

I exchanged several e-mails with AutoSlash. The company agreed that it was not its usual procedure, but that Priceline was too big of a company for it to get any concession.

Getting desperate, I filed a dispute with my credit card company. They refunded the charge and put it into a dispute resolution category, which meant that Priceline could respond negatively and get the charge reinstated up to six weeks after the rental was supposed to happen. I was then resigned to accepting the contract. But when I called Priceline, I learned that it had canceled my reservation.

Now the car rental company has sent me a letter saying I owe it $314, even though it provided no service.

A: You should have received something for your $314. But this Priceline case — and resolution — is full of interesting twists and turns. Your understanding of AutoSlash is correct. Basically, you reserve a car, and the site tries to do better.

With Priceline’s AutoSlash rates, it works a little differently. The site offers an “express deals” rate that may be more restrictive. In other words, you might be stuck with that price.

A look at your Priceline reservation shows that it was nonrefundable, nontransferable and nonchangeable, even if you didn’t use the car.

From your perspective, Auto­Slash didn’t do what you expected it to. You initiated a credit card dispute. In response, Priceline canceled your reservation but fought the dispute.

You should have been able to call Priceline and let it know that you were giving up and would take the car, but once a credit card dispute starts, it’s almost impossible to stop it. So Priceline tried to keep your money and give you nothing in return.

Worse, you say you didn’t see the terms of your purchase until after you tried to cancel. I wasn’t there when you made the reservation, but it sounds as if there was a lot of unnecessary confusion about your rental.

You contacted AutoSlash for help, but by the time I arrived on the scene, everyone was already too confused.

I contacted Priceline on your behalf, and it refunded your $314.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.