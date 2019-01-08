Q: I recently booked a flight from Kathmandu to New York via Dubai on Emirates through the U.S. Emirates site. I canceled the flight within 24 hours and requested a refund.

Under U.S. regulations, Emirates owes me a full refund. But Emirates is claiming that the Department of Transportation's 24-hour rule applies only to flights departing the U.S. They point to their policy on their website as "proof" that it doesn't qualify.

I contend that the policy applies to all scheduled U.S. airlines, and foreign airlines with flights departing or arriving in the U.S., when the flights are booked directly on their U.S. website more than seven days out.

Thus, my flight is due a full refund under this regulation, and their refusal constitutes an unfair and deceptive practice under the DOT guidance.

This seems to be a widespread issue with many foreign airlines and is the cause of many consumer complaints. I hope this case might be interesting as part of a larger issue.

A: I agree with your interpretation of the 24-hour rule. According to guidance issued by the DOT, both U.S. and foreign providers must comply with the rule. I think foreign airlines are trying to get off on a technicality.

When you asked Emirates for a refund, it cited the following policy from its site: "For itineraries booked on emirates.com/us that originate from the U.S., where the booking is made seven days or more prior to flight departure, you may request a refund within 24 hours of booking without penalty." So, for the 24-hour rule to apply, your flight must originate in the U.S. — not Nepal.

You called and wrote to the airline and eventually it refunded your taxes and fees. That wasn't enough.

Why should an airline offer a refund within 24 hours? It's the right thing to do. Most tickets are completely nonrefundable, so once that day has passed, you're stuck with your ticket. What's more, I'm unaware of any credible evidence that the 24-hour rule has cost the airline industry a dollar — or a dirham.

The resolution to your case involved a multipronged approach. First, you were relentless with your refund request. You called, you wrote and you appealed. After I reviewed your paper trail, my advocacy team and I felt you should get the DOT involved. You can learn how to file a complaint with the DOT at https://www.transpor­tation.gov/airconsumer/file-consumer-complaint.

The DOT reached out to Emirates on your behalf. Initially, the airline turned it down. The DOT then clarified its policy with Emirates, which resulted in Emirates issuing the full refund. I think you've just set an important precedent. If an airline sells tickets from a U.S. site — even if the flight doesn't originate in the U.S. — it is bound by the 24-hour rule.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.