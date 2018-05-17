Q: My husband booked us a trip to Greece for this summer on Expedia. Our flight is on Air Canada.

He called Air Canada to pick seats, since we will be traveling with a 9-month-old baby. Air Canada informed us that our child was booked under the name “S. Cassill” instead of the name on her passport, Stevie Anne Marie Cassill.

He asked Air Canada to change the name. A representative said Expedia has to do it. Expedia refuses.

We did not enter any information incorrectly when we booked and have the confirmation e-mails to prove it. Expedia left a voice mail saying that the airline will not allow it to make a change until 72 hours before the flight. Expedia would need me to send a copy of my daughter’s passport. It claims it can fix her name then.

We have no guarantee to sit together unless seats happen to be open together when Expedia fixes the name. We are afraid to wait until 72 hours before the flight. We can’t risk not being able to fly with our baby.

We either need the name on the ticket corrected or another ticket issued without cost to us.

A: Expedia should have spelled the name on your daughter’s ticket correctly. You had written proof that you’d entered Stevie Anne’s full name. Your online travel agent should have worked this out with Air Canada.

Travel agencies like to pretend we’re all victims of the airline industry’s onerous ticket rules. Truth is, the large online agencies have entire departments dedicated to bending these airline rules. In at least one online agency’s case, it’s called the “waivers and favors” department. Don’t you wish you had one of those?

You e-mailed Expedia and it called you back, delivering the bad news about your ticket change. That’s unfortunate because you have no written record of your conversation.

Airlines love to make money from name changes. Too often, travel agencies are complicit. When it involves the ticket for a 9-month-old, it’s especially troublesome.

I checked with Expedia. According to its records, the agency made a “truncation error” on your daughter’s ticket (read: Expedia misspelled it).

“We contacted Air Canada and, per the airline’s policy, they won’t allow a name correction until 72 hours prior to departure — to make any changes earlier would require canceling and rebooking the mother’s ticket, since the infant’s ticket is associated with hers,” a representative told me.

Expedia says you’ve decided to wait until the company can make the name correction 72 hours in advance. Expedia also threw in a $100 travel voucher “for the inconvenience.”

I think Air Canada and Expedia can do better. But if you experience even the slightest problem on your flight this summer, let me know.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.