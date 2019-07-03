Travel can be unpredictable. That’s what Socrates Anastasiadis will tell you if you ask about his recent Vantage River cruise from Basel to Amsterdam. When he arrived in Switzerland, the cruise line dropped bad news: Because of low water levels on the Rhine, part of his trip would be via bus.

If you’re traveling somewhere this summer, there’s a strong chance that you’ll also experience the wonderful unpredictability of travel.

The key to overcoming unpredictability? The right attitude, a little research — and an airtight travel insurance policy.

Anastasiadis said he didn’t mind the detour. Even so, Vantage sent him an apology and offered him a $1,200 credit for an upcoming cruise. It’s a welcome contrast to travel companies that invoke the “act of God” excuse to leave their customers high and dry.

He makes an important point: Attitude counts.

There are ways to manage the randomness of travel. Choosing a tour operator or cruise line carefully tops the list. For example, if you book a cruise with Emerald Waterways, it comes with a river cruise guarantee at no extra cost. “If they can’t sail due to high or low water, Emerald offers the traveler a few options,” said Nish Patel, president of Mayflower Cruises and Tours, which has the same parent company as Emerald, Scenic Group. “You can either fly home and get a refund or stay on the ship and get a prorated refund based on the number of segments we have to do via a motor coach.”

Travel agents can help, too. Knowledgeable professionals are trained to monitor the financial health of tour companies and health risks at their customers’ destinations.

Travel insurance is another way to protect your vacation. Burnham Arlidge, a senior editor of ­Expeditioncruise.net, advises shopping for a policy carefully. A standard policy doesn’t cover every type of vacation. If you’re going on a cruise, for example, be sure to let your travel insurer know. When it comes to weather delays, policies vary. Study yours carefully to make sure weather-related delays and cancellations are covered. Also, beware that shore excursions are often not covered.

“Many travel insurances won’t pay for the difference between a bus tour and a river cruise in case of drought,” said Anna Ransom, owner of Destination Yours Travel, in New Mexico.

Instead of leaning too heavily on insurance, which is helpful in some but not all circumstances, she prepares her clients for what could happen: You know, the whole attitude thing. “My goal with river cruises is to prepare my clients to be flexible,” she said. “Having a good sense of humor about the things you can’t change makes them much more bearable — plus they make great stories to tell your friends at home.”

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org.