Q: I made a $435 deposit through PayPal on a reservation for two nights in a vacation rental in Two Rivers, Wis., for our 40th wedding anniversary. My husband is disabled and I had to cancel the reservation this spring.

The published refund policy for this vacation rental says I would get a full refund for the deposit, minus a $75 fee. I have contacted the owner five times for my $360, but I’ve received nothing. Can you help?

A: I’m sorry you had to cancel your plans. In a perfect world, you would have received a full refund for the vacation rental. After all, you couldn’t make your special trip because of a verified medical condition.

But if the owner is going to take $75 from you, then at least let it be a prompt refund. By the time you contacted me, more than a month had elapsed since your cancellation. That’s plenty of time to process a refund.

You’re probably wondering if you can apply pressure to PayPal to make this refund move faster. It turns out you can. Much like a credit card, you can dispute a transaction made through PayPal. To do so, just log in to your PayPal account and open a dispute in the Resolution Center within 180 calendar days of your purchase.

Interestingly, I had a similar problem with a missing refund of a vacation rental security deposit. I paid a $500 security deposit and the property didn’t send me a check after I checked out. I waited two months — still nothing. Naturally, if the tables had been turned — in other words, if I’d been late paying my rent — the manager wouldn’t have been as understanding as you’ve been.

Of course, the customer is always wrong.

But my story has a happy ending. Although the manager ignored my e-mails, I finally texted a sweetly worded message to his cellphone, telling him how much I loved the rental and that I wanted to return soon. (Both of those were true.) He promptly cut me a check.

I think PayPal might have seen this your way. And if it hadn’t, I list the names, numbers and e-mail addresses of all the PayPal customer service managers on my website, elliott.org.

There’s another path to your refund. You can reach out one more time to the manager — this time with the help of a consumer advocate. That’s exactly what we did. I contacted the vacation rental manager on your behalf about your missing refund. The manager apologized for the delay, calling it an “oversight,” and issued a full refund plus interest.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.