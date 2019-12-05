Q: I have a question about my rights as an airline passenger. My partner and I have arranged a trip to Europe. It’s a six-segment airline trip. On the fifth leg, we’re supposed to fly from London to New York. Our next flight leaves New York at 10 p.m. for Washington, D.C. However, American Airlines canceled the 10 p.m. flight home to Washington.

There are no other flights that leave New York after we arrive. Instead, American has rescheduled us for a flight from New York to Washington at 6:54 a.m. the next day. That means we now have an almost 11-hour layover in New York, making it a 26-hour trip.

I asked an American representative if there would be any penalty if we just dropped the last leg of our trip from our reservation. Since we would not be taking part of the trip, I thought we might actually get a bit of money back. Instead, the representative told me there would be an additional fee of $325 each for “changing our reservation.” Imagine my surprise! Can you tell me how to change a flight for free?

A: This is an absurd problem. You shouldn’t have to pay American Airlines to drop the last leg of your flight. It should pay you the value of your missed segment.

I see two possible solutions. First, you could go for the refund and find another way to travel to Washington. Or you could give American a chance to rebook you on a different flight.

I reviewed your itinerary. It involves multiple airlines, including American, British Airways and Iberia. With so many carriers, something’s bound to go wrong. (My advice: Hold on to your luggage. It’s easy for it to get lost between airlines.)

Why is American charging you a change fee? Anytime you change your schedule, American charges a fee. That’s how airlines make money. But why is American keeping the money for the last segment? It probably recalculated the fare to end in New York, which might have been a more expensive ticket.

Like I said, absurd.

Come to think of it, there’s an option three. You could disembark in New York and throw away the last part of your ticket. If you do that, make sure you don’t check any luggage and don’t give American your frequent flier number. The airline might ask you to pay a change fee and, if you don’t, might suspend your account.

Finally, you might appeal this odd request by American. I list the contacts for the American Airlines executives on my nonprofit site, elliott.org.

I contacted American on your behalf. It went with option two and helped you rebook your flight so you would avoid a long layover in New York. It turns out you didn’t have to know how to change a flight for free. Good luck with your trip.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine. Read more tips on his blog, elliott.org, or e-mail him at chris@elliott.org.