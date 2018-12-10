NEW YORK — A pair of buyout firms is planning to take the travel software company Travelport private in a deal worth about $4.4 billion.
Travelport Worldwide Ltd. said Monday that affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will pay $15.75 for each of its shares.
The Langley, U.K., tech company can seek offers from other buyers through Jan. 23, 2019.
The proposed deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. It still needs approval from shareholders and regulators.
Shares rose 1.3 percent before the market opened on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Big shareholder at Yelp wants a board reshuffle
A large shareholder at Yelp says it's lost patience with the review site and wants to see the company board reshuffled.
Music
Beyonce performs at pre-wedding party in India
Beyonce brought her star power to a pre-wedding party for the daughter of India's richest mogul.The 37-year-old singer performed Sunday and sang some of her…
National
Jury to recommend sentence for white nationalist
A man convicted of first-degree murder for driving his car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia faces 20 years to life in prison as jurors reconvene to consider his punishment.
National
GM fights government to retain tax credit for electric cars
General Motors is fighting to retain a valuable tax credit for electric vehicles as the nation's largest automaker tries to deal with the political fallout triggered by its plans to shutter several U.S. factories and shed thousands of workers.
Books
Reviews: 'One Day in December,' by Josie Silver, and 'The Rain Watcher,' by Tatiana de Rosnay
One Day in December By Josie Silver. (Broadway Books, 392 pages, $16.) First of all, to enjoy this book, you have to set aside…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.