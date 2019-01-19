Move Minneapolis, a local nonprofit that promotes sustainable transportation, has merged with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.

The merger hopes to provide the chamber’s 1,400 members with “new transit and mobility options around Minneapolis,” according to a news release issued Friday.

“We are excited to work with Move Minneapolis to help residents and businesses better understand the transit options that are available to them,” said Minneapolis Regional Chamber President and CEO Jonathan Weinhagen in a statement. “Greater transit options increase access to jobs, which in turn gives organizations better access to the skilled workers that they need.”

About 40 percent of people working in downtown Minneapolis use public transit to get to work, according to the news release.

Founded in 1991, Move Minneapolis promotes public transit, carpooling, car-sharing, biking, telecommuting and walking through various education and outreach programs that target downtown workers, residents and employers.

The chamber said it is also focused on promoting transportation options for the region. “Increasing funding and growing our transit network is one of the chamber’s top advocacy priorities as investments in transit allow for greater opportunities for everyone in our region and state,” the chamber said.

Move Minneapolis will move into the chamber’s offices at 81 S. 9th St., Suite 200. Three staff members, including Executive Director Mary Morse Marti, will join the chamber’s staff.