STAFFORD, Va. — A Virginia school district superintendent has apologized to a transgender middle schooler who was barred from using the boys' or girls' locker rooms during an active shooter drill.

The Free-Lance Star reports Stafford Public Schools superintendent Scott Kizner also reiterated that apology at a school board meeting earlier this week after the incident sparked a national outcry. A large group of supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community attended the meeting with concerns about the school system's policies on transgender students.

The girl was forced to sit alone during the drill while other students in her physical education class took shelter in locker rooms.

Kizner tells the newspaper the system will review its procedures and make unspecified policy changes if necessary.