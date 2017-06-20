While film sophisticates seeking level-headed plotting, a functional sense of logic and three-dimensional characters will have a 2½-hour migraine at “Transformers: The Last Knight,” everyone else will have a blast.

Making a giant-budget behemoth of a movie based on nothing more than nonstop bombast is more an art than a science, and this is Michael Bay’s Sistine Chapel. It’s monumental, colorful and packed with vibrant imagery. Even if you’re unfamiliar with the icons on display and can’t fathom the brain-testingly odd story, it’s impressive.

Transformers: The Last Knight ★★★½ out of 4 stars Rating: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of sci-fi action, language and some innuendo.

If you were not a TV-watching child in the ’80s, here’s the quick background on the Transformers phenomenon: They are alien robots from a galaxy far away. They comprise the good Autobots and the evil Decepticons, factions that fight on our planet like rival demolition derby teams. They convert themselves for battle like Swiss Army knives, unfolding to extend limbs and heads and scads of weapons. Then they fold down and disguise themselves as really boss, loud-revving hot rods.

That is all you need to know. The movie cheerfully burlesques itself with ideas so deliberately clownish and over the top that it’s pointless to pile common sense on top. If you don’t turn your brain off watching this stuff, it will short-circuit. This movie is continuously interesting without ever being thoughtful.

It opens in 15th-century England where King Arthur and his dozen knights are battling unidentified Saxons, who are raining an endless supply of flaming arrows upon them. Fun fact: In the time before cars, big space robots hiding on Earth transformed into flying, flame-belching, dragon-like creatures.

Stanley Tucci tosses aside the snarky tech big shot he played in 2014’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction” for a tiny walk-on role. He’s funny as always playing the self-proclaimed wizard Merlin like a transcendently silly character from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Because Merlin discovered the robots and kept them secret, they defend Arthur from the Saxons’ totally awesome fireball-flinging catapults. They also hand Merlin a high-tech scepter to hide.

Flash forward and we’re dealing with medieval crypts and a Da Vinci Code-style historical thriller, with an outer space magic staff as the McGuffin. This may be the only movie to ever follow that kind of Dan Brown path and make even less sense. It jumps around the universe at random and time travels back to a completely uncalled for sequence showing Transformers storming a gigantic Nazi fortress to get Hitler because why not?

Fate hasn’t been kind to earthbound rock ’em, sock ’em robots since the previous film. Now, like chrome versions of the X-Men, Transformers are despised and attacked by all of Earth’s armed forces. Among the few who have not lost faith in the alien robots and has turned some into his clanking family is junkyard inventor Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg, sporting a scruffy beard that appears and vanishes scene to scene). To save the world, he heads toward Stonehenge and forms an implausible alliance with his mechanized pal Bumblebee, a dotty English lord (Anthony Hopkins) and a hot Oxford professor (“Guardians of the Galaxy” veteran Laura Haddock). John Turturro literally phones in a performance from far-off Havana, where Transformers are beloved volleyball heroes. Josh Duhamel acts in his own entirely serious subplot knit together from images of soldiers in computer games firing machine guns nonstop. Death-defying stunts ensue.

Creatively, this is a movie of merits and demerits. It passes a remarkably high bar on technical issues, the kind of polished work that draws sound and editing awards nominations. As a story, it’s tolerable. I like robots more in brilliant, eccentric movies like “Blade Runner” or “Ex Machina” or “WALL-E” or Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 original of “Robocop,” which made the idea of a halfway human cyborg satirical and slathered with rock ’n’ roll action sequences that actually advanced a sharp plot. Here we have a movie about the end of the world, where the tension should build and the stakes should mount, tightening things and piecing together a mounting sense of panic. Bay never does that. He has never seen a scene that didn’t need three nuclear explosions.

The kind of dramatic structure James Cameron used in his masterful Terminator films is an unknown language to Bay. But he knows how to rev, whir, snap and destroy like an ace.