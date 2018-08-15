LA CROSSE, Wis. — Union members at Trane Co. have approved a new deal that ends a four-day strike against the company in La Crosse.

A union representative said Wednesday that workers from two groups ratified a new, four-year contract.

The union's 500 members rejected a proposed contract over the weekend and voted to go on strike after the previous contract expired Saturday.

Workers from two International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers locals said they wanted relief from long hours.

WXOW-TV reports the union representative said strikers will return to work Thursday but would not disclose details of the new contract.

The Trane Co. makes heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and building management controls.