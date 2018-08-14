LA CROSSE, Wis. — Union members are walking the picket line at the Trane Co. in La Crosse.
The union's 500 members rejected a proposed contract over the weekend and voted to go on strike. The previous contract expired Saturday. Contract negotiations are ongoing during the strike.
Workers from two International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers locals want relief from long hours. A union representative tells WKBT-TV some people are working up to 60 hours a week.
The Trane Co. makes heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and building management controls.
