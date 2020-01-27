With no viable amphitheater in town – not yet, anyway -- Trampled by Turtles and Wilco are heading out of town this year for a big twofer outdoor concert Sept. 19 at Treasure Island Casino’s new amphitheater, part of a three-show Midwest co-headlining tour by the two bands.

Tickets to the Saturday night show at the Red Wing area casino go on sale Friday via Ticketmaster for $35-$97, with fan-club pre-sale options beginning Wednesday.

Home-state favorites Trampled are listed as the headliners for the T.I. concert, but Jeff Tweedy & Co. are scheduled to play a full-length set – not the 2½ hours they played each night in their three-show run at the Palace Theatre last November, of course, but still longer than most openers.

Trampled and Wilco will also perform together Sept. 17 at Water Works Park in Des Moines and Sept. 18 at Capitol Credit Union Park in Green Bay. Yes, that Green Bay.

"This is a dream come true for us," the Minnesota acoustic pickers said in a tweet announcing the dates with their Chicago heroes.

In the meantime, Wilco will be swinging up from Chicago to once again play the DECC in Duluth on March 10 on the way to Winnipeg and Calgary. Trampled’s usual summer gig at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth is also reportedly in the works for early July but has not been confirmed.

Trampled played Treasure Island's ambitious new amphitheater last September with the Avett Brothers and liked it enough to go back. Opened in 2018, the casino's outdoor venue boasts permanent seats in front of a grassy general-admission for a combined capacity of about 16,000 people. Alice Cooper and a Matchbox 20/Wallflowers date are also already booked there for 2020.

A similar but smaller amphitheater is in the works under city leadership and First Avenue guidance for the Minneapolis riverfront, but it's still at least several years away and pending an estimated $20 million in bonds from the state legislature.

