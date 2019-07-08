MANITOWOC, Wis. — An aluminum cookware company has closed its Manitowoc plant, eliminating 145 jobs.
Tramontina USA Inc. says it is looking for a company to buy the shuttered Wisconsin facility.
Tramontina cites increasing production costs, higher tariffs and consolidation as factors in the closing.
The Sugar Land, Texas-based company also will cut its workforce in Texas by 100.
WLUK-TV reports the Manitowoc plant closing took effect Monday.
Tramontina says all affected employees will get 60 days of pay and current benefits coverage.
The company has been manufacturing aluminum cookware vessels in Manitowoc since 2005.
