MOORHEAD, Minn. — A train has struck and killed a person near downtown Moorhead.
Moorhead Police Lt. Deric Swenson says the collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Swenson tells KFGO Radio the victim was struck near the corner of 14th Street and Main Avenue.
The train stopped immediately. Several crossings were blocked while police investigated.
