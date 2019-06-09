FRAZEE, Minn. — Police in western Minnesota say a train has struck and killed a pedestrian in Frazee.
Officers and deputies responded to the crash early Sunday and found the body of the male victim. His name was not released.
Police say the investigation continues.
