WELLS, Nev. — A 60-mile stretch (96 kilometers) of U.S. Interstate 80 in northeast Nevada has been closed while emergency crews respond to a train derailment. Authorities were investigating whether any hazardous materials were aboard the train.
There's been no immediate report of injuries.
Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese says the interstate was closed along the Utah state line shortly after the derailment was reported at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A dispatcher at the Elko County Sheriff's Office says rail cars containing military munitions are on the train, but not near the site of the actual derailment.
Ragonese says interstate traffic is being rerouted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
When death calls, this Twin Cities mortician-for-hire goes to work
Specialty funeral directors work around the clock in the Twin Cities to transport the dead.
National
Chicago panel clears 2 white police in black man's death
A review board has cleared two white Chicago police officers in the fatal shooting of an African American man that led to racially charged demonstrations.
Books
Native American writer Joy Harjo is named U.S. Poet Laureate of the United States
Harjo will be the first Native American to serve in that honorary position when she begins this fall.
Music
Review: The Raconteurs venture to new places on 3rd album
The Raconteurs, "Help Us Stranger" (Third Man Records)Often a band is defined by its strongest member. A lead vocalist pushes to the front while the…
TV & Media
5 New York City anchorwomen allege age discrimination
Five anchorwomen at a New York City news channel sued their company Wednesday, saying they were marginalized and cast aside to make room for younger women and men.