KINSHASA, Congo — The Ministry of Humanitarian Action and National Solidarity says that at least 50 people have been killed after a train derailed overnight in Congo's southeast Tanganyika province.
Steve Mbikayi told The Associated Press Thursday that the derailment also injured 23 others near the Mayibaridi locality and the toll may climb as people are still under the train and must be rescued. He said the government is sending rescue workers to the scene.
The cause of the accident is not yet known, but there are often derailments due to the cost of maintaining railways and trains. Workers from the national railway company say they have several years of unpaid wages.
More From World
World
European Central Bank unveils new help for economy
The European Central Bank is launching a new round of monetary stimulus to support economic growth in the face of uncertainties like the U.S.-China trade conflict and Brexit.
World
Palestinians charge 3 relatives with murder in woman's death
The Palestinian attorney general says three people, all relatives, are being charged in the death of a 21-year-old woman in a suspected honor killing.
World
EU Parliament chief questions European way of life job title
The European Parliament president will meet with incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen later this month to discuss her contentious decision to nominate a commissioner responsible for "protecting our European Way of Life."
World
World
Author JK Rowling makes huge gift for MS research
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made a substantial donation for research into the treatment of multiple sclerosis at a center named after her late mother.