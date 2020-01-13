MENOMONIE, Wis. — A train derailment in western Wisconsin has closed roads in the area, according to officials.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says the Union Pacific train was traveling east of the village of Knapp when some cars jumped the track Sunday.
No one was hurt and no hazardous materials spilled.
The Menomonie Fire Department says about 18 train cars are piled along the tracks.
Union Pacific personnel were on the scene late Sunday evaluating the situation.
Several roads are expected to be closed in the area until Monday afternoon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Klobuchar's campaign spouse keeps a steady, low-key style
Law professor John Bessler is emerging as a familiar face in early voting states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, becoming something of a secret weapon in his wife's presidential campaign.
Local
Train cars derail in western Wisconsin; no one hurt
A train derailment in western Wisconsin has closed roads in the area, according to officials.
Local
Man arrested after lengthy standoff in Sauk Centre
A man has been arrested after firing a gun during a long standoff in Sauk Centre.
West Metro
Snow from overnight slows morning commute in the metro
Numerous crashes and spinouts reported.
Local
Idling doesn't help your car — but it offers a golden opportunity for thieves
When temperatures slide toward zero and below, as they are forecast to do this week, motorists may be tempted to let their vehicles warm up…