Inauguration | Jan. 20, 2009

“We gather because we have chosen hope over fear, unity of purpose over conflict and discord.&rdquo”

Continuity | Jan. 7, 2009

“All the gentlemen here understand both the pressures and the possibilities of this office.”

Selma | March 7, 2015

“The Americans who crossed this bridge … gave courage to millions. … They led a nation.”

Osama bin Laden | May 2, 2011

“His death does not mark the end of our effort. … We must — and we will — remain vigilant at home and abroad.”

Pope Francis | Sept. 23, 2015

“Your message of love and hope has inspired so many people across our nation and around the world.”