PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward/center Skal Labissiere and cash considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a future protected second-round draft pick.
Labissiere played in 33 games for the Blazers this season before he sustained a left knee articular cartilage lesion in a game against the Lakers on Dec. 28. He has not played since.
Acquired in a trade with Sacramento last February, Labissiere averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 42 total games with Portland.
The trade Thursday night was first reported by ESPN.
