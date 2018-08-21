It took quite a while, but the crash on westbound Hwy. 610 at Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park has finally cleared. Traffic has recovered nicely, too.
Traffic is still trying to recover on southbound I-35W at County Road I where there is a crash working on the shoulder.
Traffic at 8:50 a.m. was not moving as quick on eastbound I-694 in Fridley.
Drivers will need 15 minutes on westbound I-94 to get from Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Eastbound I-394 crams from Hwy. 100 into downtown Minneapolis.
Elsewhere on the system, drivers are finding the commute decent with just pockets of congestion here and there.
Local
Traffic loosens on Hwy. 610 in Brooklyn Park as crash clears
Local
Crashes on Hwy. 280 and I-694 are latest trouble spots
A pair of new wrecks is adding to the slow downs late rush hour commuters are experiencing. Rain is also bogging down the drive.
Minneapolis
Metro Transit seeking cause for morning derailment near Franklin Avenue
Blue Line trains have resumed service between 38th Street and downtown Minneapolis after service was disrupted for about two and a half hours when a train derailed Friday morning.
Minneapolis
A Vikings home game and another I-35W closure will affect weekend traffic
One more weekend, motorists will have to endure a shut down of Interstate 35W in northeast Minneapolis, but this time only the southbound lanes will close.
Local
A sweet commute on the roads, not on the rails
Friday's drive to work has been uneventful compared for those taking the Blue Line to work. At 8:50 a.m., drivers were encountering few issues on the roads.
