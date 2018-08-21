It took quite a while, but the crash on westbound Hwy. 610 at Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park has finally cleared. Traffic has recovered nicely, too.
 
Traffic is still trying to recover on southbound I-35W at County Road I where there is a crash working on the shoulder.
 
 
Traffic at  8:50 a.m. was not moving as quick on eastbound I-694 in Fridley. 
 
Drivers will need 15 minutes on westbound I-94 to get from Hwy. 280 over to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.  Eastbound I-394 crams from Hwy. 100 into downtown Minneapolis.
 
 
Elsewhere on the system, drivers are finding the commute decent with just pockets of congestion here and there.  

