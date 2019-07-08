MINNEAPOLIS — Officials say a traffic dispute may have led to a fatal weekend shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
Police received a report of shots fired about 2 a.m. Sunday and found a man down in the street with no pulse. First responders attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center. The victim was in his 20s.
The fatal shooting comes two days after a shooting about six blocks away in which two people were injured.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Parents of U student who froze to death continue legal challenge, saying medics could have done more
Parents allege emergency personnel didn't give their son all available treatment, creating danger for him.
Local
Traffic dispute may have led to fatal Minneapolis shooting
Officials say a traffic dispute may have led to a fatal weekend shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
National
Evers signs bill regulating electric scooters
Gov. Tony Evers plans to sign a bill to regulate electric scooters on roads and sidewalks.
South Metro
Authorities ID man fatally shot in busy area of downtown Minneapolis
Victim died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Local
Man killed by hit-and-run driver on Minnesota highway is identified
The motorist has yet to be located, according to the State Patrol.