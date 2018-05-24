NEW YORK — The New York Police Department says an apparent road rage case led a man to run over a motorcyclist, sending him to the hospital and destroying the bike.

Authorities say the altercation began early Wednesday amid a verbal argument over erratic driving between the motorcyclist and SUV driver Oscar Bejar. The NYPD says the road rage incident apparently took place over 40 city blocks.

Bejar tells WNBC-TV that he was afraid the motorcyclist would damage his car, so he ran over the motorcycle with his car. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor knee injuries.

Bejar has been charged with serious injury with a weapon and menacing, among other charges.