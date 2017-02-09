Commuters and travelers heading west on I-94 through Maple Grove will hit a big snarl as the freeway is closed at Maple Grove Parkway due to a rolled semitrailer truck that is blocking all lanes.

Westbound Hwy. 610 also is closed at Maple Grove Parkway. Both routes will likely be closed through the rush hour, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

A semitrailer truck rolled onto its side about 3:30 a.m. near Brockton Lane, the State Patrol said.

The truck was carrying packages, a spokesman from the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Tow trucks are on scene to clear the semi from the roadway, but an "extended delay is expected," the patrol said.

The semi driver was not hurt, the patrol said.

Snow plows block westbound Hwy. 610 at Maple Grove Parkway.