Last weekend, those in the Western Hemisphere with clear skies could see the last total lunar eclipse of the decade. As the moon took on a distinctly redder shade, livestreams of the phenomenon showed a flash of light suddenly and briefly emanating from the lunar surface.

Anthony Cook, an astronomical observer at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory, which streamed the eclipse, thought it could have been random electronic noise. Then astronomers and citizen scientists started to share their detections on Reddit and Twitter.

The only explanation was that something slammed into the lunar surface and obliterated itself.

The moon is a multibillion-year-old library of impact events, with fresh collisions taking place frequently. Capturing a lunar impact on video is rare enough, but capturing a collision during a total lunar eclipse may have been a first. “I have not heard of anyone seeing an impact like this during a lunar eclipse before,” said Sara Russell, a professor of planetary sciences at the Natural History Museum in London.

Russell said that flashes can be seen from Earth only when the lunar surface is in shadow, normally just a few days before and after the new moon. A luminous full moon is anathema to such detections, but a total lunar eclipse changed that.

Justin Cowart, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, narrowed the impact location. Using images from an amateur astronomer, Christian Fröschlin, Cowart determined that the flash took place somewhere in the lunar highlands, south of Byrgius crater. Based on NASA and European Space Agency databases, he guessed that “it was probably somewhere between the size of an acorn and tennis ball.”

The provenance remains a question. Astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo said, “the most likely situation is that the impactor was a rock from a comet.”

Considering its tiny dimensions, it must have been moving at an incredible speed to create a flash of light visible from Earth. Madiedo said that the impact speed would be in the range of 38,000 mph. That is just over twice the speed that NASA’s old space shuttle had to move after launch to achieve orbit of Earth.