PLAN 1071-8

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,461

Bed/bathrooms: 5 /5

Stories: 2 • Bonus space: 359 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

Home plan: Traditional country with a twist.

An inviting front porch gives this plan farmhouse flair. Quartered windows with black trim deliver a classic country feel. The open layout makes it easy to move between the great room, the breakfast nook and island kitchen. The great room is warmed by a fireplace and steps out to the rear porch. The owner’s suite, on the right wing of the floor plan, features dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. A home office and formal dining room are both off the foyer. There are three bedrooms and a loft upstairs. A bonus room above the two-car garage could be used as a guest suite or playroom.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.









