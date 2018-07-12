Jon Heyman, the baseball writer currently working for fancredsports.com, has a list of 29 starting pitchers who he believes are on the trade market right now.

Four of them are Twins.

Heyman wrote: "Some might suggest the starting pitching market is dreary bordering on dreadful. That might be true if an ace is the objective, but the market is at least filled by a long list of decent starters, some of whom have raised their value with strong performances in recent days."

How does he see the Twins? Among the Twins, Heyman has Jake Odorizzi ranked 10th of the 29, the highest of the four. He writes that Odorizzi has "another year to go (before free agency) and is a solid, consistent starter. The Twins would seem likely to recover their outlay, and then a bit." He puts the chances of an Odorizzi trade at 20 percent.

The others?

Lance Lynn is No. 17 on the list: "He’s pitched much better lately after his late start to the year (except for one outing) and is a competitor. Free agent to be likely to go." Trade chances: 71 percent.

Kyle Gibson is No. 19: "His name is definitely out there, and there’s interest." Trade chances: 33 percent.

Ervin Santana is No. 23: "It sounds now like he could be back soon after the All-Star break, though we’ve had a couple false starts along the way. If healthy, he could help someone." Trade chances: 42 percent.

There are a couple of former Twins pitchers on the list, which is heavy with Mets, Rays and Orioles at the top. To see the ranking of all 29 pitchers, and Heyman's odds on whether they'll get moved, go here.