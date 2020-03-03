A sharp drop in business with China drove a 2% decline in Minnesota exports in 2019 compared with a year earlier, a state report released Monday shows.

The value of exports of agricultural, mining and manufactured products fell to $22.2 billion last year, a decline that comes on the heels of two consecutive year-over-year gains. The state hit a record bump of 10% in 2018 and 8% in 2017.

The year in trade was dominated with uncertainty from tariffs and trade wars that struck at the heart of Minnesota's top industries.

Exports in the United States declined 1%.

Minnesota's top export market is Canada, where it sold goods worth $4.7 billion last year.

But exports to China, the state's No. 2 market, tumbled 9% to $2.5 billion, the biggest drop of any market, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Business with Asia was down 5%.

Demand for Minnesota goods in Mexico rose 4%, which helped offset a 2% drop in Canada.

The state's most lucrative product category was optics and medical goods, worth $4.6 billion, followed by machinery at $3.4 billion.

Minnesota ranks 21st among the 50 states for the amount of its exports, dropping a notch from last year.

JACKIE CROSBY