MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — An accident left a tractor-trailer hanging off an overpass on a highway in New Jersey.
Mount Laurel police say the truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 295 just after 3 a.m. Friday. The cab landed about 20 feet (6 meters) on the street below, but part of the trailer rested on the overpass.
The department posted photos on Facebook.
WPVI-TV reports the driver is in stable condition with an arm injury.
The crash has caused traffic delays on I-295 north.
