stocking from the big ten

Here are the last NBA draft pick and the number of picks since 2004 by each Big Ten school: The NBA draft is Thursday.

School Player Rd/Overall Team Year Since

Michigan St. Jaren Jackson Jr. 1 (4) Memphis

Miles Bridges 1 (12) Charlotte 2018 12

Ohio State Keita Bates-Diop 2 (48) Wolves 2018 11

Maryland Kevin Huerter 1 (19) Atlanta

Justin Jackson 2 (43) Denver 2018 9

Michigan Moe Wagner 1 (25) LA Lakers 2018 9

Indiana OG Anunoby 1 (23) Toronto

Thomas Bryant 2 (42) Utah 2017 8

Purdue Vincent Edwards 2 (52) Utah 2018 7

Illinois Meyers Leonard 1 (11) Portland 2012 5

Wisconsin Frank Kaminsky 1 (9) Charlotte

Sam Dekker 1 (18) Houston 2015 4

Iowa Aaron White 2 (49) Washington 2015 3

Rutgers Hamady N'Diaye 2 (56) Wolves 2010 2

Penn State Tony Carr 2 (51) New Orleans 2018 1

Gophers Kris Humphries 1 (14) Utah 2004 0

Nebraska Venson Hamilton 2 (50) Houston 1999 0

Northwestern Evan Eschmeyer 2 (34) New Jersey 1999 0

