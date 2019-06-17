stocking from the big ten
Here are the last NBA draft pick and the number of picks since 2004 by each Big Ten school: The NBA draft is Thursday.
School Player Rd/Overall Team Year Since
Michigan St. Jaren Jackson Jr. 1 (4) Memphis
Miles Bridges 1 (12) Charlotte 2018 12
Ohio State Keita Bates-Diop 2 (48) Wolves 2018 11
Maryland Kevin Huerter 1 (19) Atlanta
Justin Jackson 2 (43) Denver 2018 9
Michigan Moe Wagner 1 (25) LA Lakers 2018 9
Indiana OG Anunoby 1 (23) Toronto
Thomas Bryant 2 (42) Utah 2017 8
Purdue Vincent Edwards 2 (52) Utah 2018 7
Illinois Meyers Leonard 1 (11) Portland 2012 5
Wisconsin Frank Kaminsky 1 (9) Charlotte
Sam Dekker 1 (18) Houston 2015 4
Iowa Aaron White 2 (49) Washington 2015 3
Rutgers Hamady N'Diaye 2 (56) Wolves 2010 2
Penn State Tony Carr 2 (51) New Orleans 2018 1
Gophers Kris Humphries 1 (14) Utah 2004 0
Nebraska Venson Hamilton 2 (50) Houston 1999 0
Northwestern Evan Eschmeyer 2 (34) New Jersey 1999 0
MARCUS FULLER