Record eight Australian Open titles

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open men's singles championship for the second year in a row and the eighth time in the past 13 years. His eight Australian Open titles are two more than any other male tennis player has won.

2008: Beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-1

2009: Retired vs. Andy Roddick in quarterfinals

2010: Lost 3-2 to Tsonga in quarterfinals

2011: Beat Andy Murray 3-0

2012: Beat Rafael Nadal 3-2

2013: Beat Murray 3-1

2014: Lost 3-2 to Stan Wawrinka in quarterfinals

2015: Beat Murray 3-1

2016: Beat Murray 3-0

2017: Lost 3-2 to Denis Istomin in second round

2018: Lost 3-0 to Chung Hyeon in fourth round

2019: Beat Nadal 3-0

2020: Beat Dominic Thiem 3-2