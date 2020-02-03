Record eight Australian Open titles
Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open men's singles championship for the second year in a row and the eighth time in the past 13 years. His eight Australian Open titles are two more than any other male tennis player has won.
2008: Beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-1
2009: Retired vs. Andy Roddick in quarterfinals
2010: Lost 3-2 to Tsonga in quarterfinals
2011: Beat Andy Murray 3-0
2012: Beat Rafael Nadal 3-2
2013: Beat Murray 3-1
2014: Lost 3-2 to Stan Wawrinka in quarterfinals
2015: Beat Murray 3-1
2016: Beat Murray 3-0
2017: Lost 3-2 to Denis Istomin in second round
2018: Lost 3-0 to Chung Hyeon in fourth round
2019: Beat Nadal 3-0
2020: Beat Dominic Thiem 3-2
