Tracking Kirk Cousins

Inside the numbers

Attempts 38

Completions 22

Yards 276

Touchdowns 2

Interceptions 1

Passer rating 87.2

Turnovers 1

Performance

Grade: 7 out of 10

This time, Cousins’ rally fell short as his supporting cast produced too little too late during the Vikings’ 37-30 loss in Seattle on Monday night. Cousins threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to rally from a 34-17 deficit. The defense — which scored its first touchdown since Nov. 4, 2018, on Anthony Harris’ interception return — also allowed a season-worst 16 rushing first downs (more than double the previous season high of seven in Green Bay) and four touchdowns to the Seahawks offense. Receiver Stefon Diggs dropped a pass in the first half and had a sideline catch ripped away from him by Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers, who was credited with Cousins’ first interception since the Oct. 13 win vs. Philadelphia.

The Good

Hurry up drill: Much like the last time Cousins took the field, he was at his most effective at a quick tempo during the Vikings’ hurry-up drill just before halftime. Cousins completed three straight throws for 36 yards to set up kicker Dan Bailey for a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The drive gave the Vikings a 17-10 lead, which quickly evaporated after halftime. Cousins hurried to the line again without a huddle before throwing the 58-yard touchdown pass to receiver Laquon Treadwell — wide open against a busted Seahawks coverage — in the fourth quarter.

The Bad

Sputtering engine: There wasn’t much to nitpick from Cousins’ game, but it’s worth noting the Vikings didn’t get many explosive plays until the second-half comeback attempt. Fullback C.J. Ham’s 36-yard catch and rumble was Cousins’ longest completion until the wide-open touchdown to Treadwell in the fourth quarter. Cousins was accurate throughout the night, but his precision waned once on an overthrow to Alexander Mattison with nine minutes remaining. Cousins would eventually throw a 3-yard touchdown to tight end Kyle Rudolph, ending that drive.

Quotable

“We have a football team that can go on the road in a tough environment and get a win. I think this is an opportunity we missed. It’s disappointing.” —Cousins.

Analysis

Cleanest season? Cousins’ NFL-best streak of 202 throws without an interception came to an end when Diggs had the ball taken away by Flowers in Vikings territory. While it was Cousins’ first interception since the Eagles game, that gaffe was on Diggs, too, as he batted the ball into the air for then-Eagles safety Andrew Sendejo. Cousins is enjoying the best statistical season of his career, and he’s committing his fewest turnovers. His seven turnovers in 12 games puts him on track for a career low, which is currently the 14 turnovers committed during his first year as Washington’s starter in 2015.

ANDREW KRAMMER