Tracking Kirk Cousins

We will track quarterback Kirk Cousins all year long in his inaugural season as the Vikings’ signal caller.

Inside the numbers

Attempts 34

Completions 24

Yards 233

Touchdowns 1

Interceptions 1

Passer rating 87.0

Turnovers 1

Performance

Grade: 7 out of 10

Despite the win, it wasn’t always pretty. Cousins had seven of 34 passes batted away. He also took seven hits, including four sacks, and lost a fumble. But when the game was at its closest with a 13-10 lead, he put together a couple of third-quarter scoring drives that ended up being the difference on Sunday.

Quotable

– Kirk Cousins on Linval Joseph telling him to again break down the pregame huddle with a passionate speech.

The good

Third-quarter hot streak: His four best throws happened during the first drive out of halftime in the third quarter. Cousins found receiver Adam Thielen on four completions for gains of 5, 13, 13 and 16 yards — including a 13-yard strike down the seam for a TD. The throw before, to set up third-and-1, came while a defender had him dead to rights.

The bad

A prayer: Cousins had the ball poked out by defensive end Chandler Jones on a strip-sack that led to an Arizona touchdown. He also had a handful of his passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. His worst play of the game came when Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa sprinted at him, leading to Cousins lobbing up a prayer of a pass that was intercepted by safety Tre Boston.

One analysis:

Cousins continues to have a fumbling problem. He has now lost a fumble in four straight games, the longest such streak of his NFL career. His 37 fumbles since becoming a starter in 2015 are the most by any quarterback in that span. Only once (2015) has Cousins previously put the ball on the ground in four straight games, but his team only lost two of those fumbles.

Around the league

A quick look at former Vikings starters Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.

Bradford

Arizona Cardinals

Bradford has been replaced as starter by rookie Josh Rosen.

Result: Vikings 27, Cardinals 17

Keenum

Denver Broncos

Comp-Att 25-41

Yards 322

TD-INT 2-1

QBR 91.7

Result: L.A. Rams 23, Broncos 20

Andrew Krammer