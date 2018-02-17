The Edina Police Department arrested 476 people for drunk driving last year, according to data from various law enforcement agencies, more than either the Minneapolis and St. Paul police. Read more.
Roads icing up as wintry mix moves into metro
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.
State reports sharp drop in backlog of abuse complaints in Minnesota senior homes
Health Department greatly accelerated review of outstanding maltreatment allegations.
After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
Police made 322 visits over the past year to the bar, which a council member called "a public safety threat."
KARE's McNiff leaving 'Sunrise' for new duties at station
He's being replaced by a morning show anchor from Calgary.
Edina man expected to plead guilty in UW-Madison sex assaults
A former student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who is accused of sexually assaulting and stalking female students is expected to plead guilty Wednesday.