This is a story from just over the border about how a runner dealt with pain and adversity over the weekend.

Abbey Zastrow of Arcadia High School, located a few minutes across the Minnesota border in southwestern Wisconsin, entered her senior year state track meet as the favorite to win the 400 and 200-meter runs. Her goal, more than anything, was to break a state record in the 400 that has stood for 32 years. Her focus on the record was so strong that she didn't participate in two other events -- the 100 and the long jump -- to focus on the 400. Her sectional qualifying time was 1/100th of a second from the 1985 record.

As Zastrow, the defending Wisconsin 400-meter champ in her class, explained to John Casper Jr. of the Winona Daily News: “I kind of knew all season I’d be running by myself. So I thought I’ll go for it. It’s my last year. I’m going to go out with a bang.”

On Friday, Zastrow won her qualifying heat easily -- by 1.3 seconds.

On Saturday, everything fell apart.

She hurt her hamstring midway through the race. By the last 50 meters, Zastrow could no longer run. She walked to the finish, about 30 seconds behind the top finishers in front of the 8,000 or so people who were at the state meet in LaCrosse

The moment she had to stop running was captured by Winona Daily News photographer Rory O'Driscoll.