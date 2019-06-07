MEET AT A GLANCE

When, where: Friday and Saturday at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Start times: 9 a.m. for Class 2A, about 3:30 p.m. for 1A.

Championship events: Friday — girls' long jump, high jump, discus; boys' triple jump, pole vault, shot put; girls' and boys' 3,200 meters. Saturday — all other events. For a full event list, go to mshsl.org.

Parking: Free at the state fairgrounds. Shuttle buses will run every 10 minutes.

Tickets: $12 adults, $8 students.

Free livestream: Both days of the meet will be streamed live at prepspotlight.tv.

Athletes to watch: Blake senior Robbie Grace returns to compete in four Class 1A events (the 100, 200 and 400 meters and long jump). She holds the top seed in the 400 and long jump.

Not to be outdone by their record-setting male counterparts, the Hopkins girls put three relays in the Class 2A meet. The Royals' 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 are in the title mix.

In Class 2A, Rosemount's Maxwell Otterdahl and Mounds View's Josh Sampson have a chance at event sweeps. Otterdahl is the top seed in the shot put and discus. Sampson leads the way in the 110 hurdles and ranks second in the 300 hurdles.

David La Vaque