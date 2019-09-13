It was 7 a.m. on July 4th when a doctor told Rose and Roger Porter Jr. that their daughter could die within hours. For nearly a week, Mikayla, 10, had suffered intensifying bouts of fever, diarrhea and stabbing stomach pains.

The gravity of the girl’s illness was remarkable given its commonplace source. She had gotten food poisoning at a pig roast from meat her parents had bought at a local butcher in McKenna, Wash. Mikayla was one of nearly 200 people reported ill in the summer of 2015 in the state from tainted pork — victims of the fastest growing salmonella variant in the U.S., a strain resistant to antibiotics.

What followed was an exhaustive detective hunt by public health authorities that was crippled by weak, loophole-ridden laws and regulations — and blocked by farm owners who would not let investigators onto their property and by their politically powerful allies in the pork industry.

The surge in drug-resistant infections is one of the most ominous health threats, and public health authorities say one of the biggest causes is farmers who dose millions of pigs, cows and chickens with antibiotics. While drug-resistant infections in animals are spreading to people, public health investigators at times have been unable to obtain even the most basic information about practices on farms. Livestock industry executives sit on federal Agriculture Department advisory committees, pour money into political campaigns and have had a say in drafting industry regulations.

Parthapratim Basu, a former chief veterinarian with the Agriculture Department, said the pork industry regularly thwarted access to information on antibiotic use. “When it comes to power, no one dares to stand up to the pork industry,” he said, “not even the U.S. government.”

Industry officials said farmers needed protection from being unfairly blamed. David J. Hofer, the secretary-treasurer of the Midway Hutterite Colony, which runs a hog farm, said, “They might have public health in mind, but they don’t care if in the process they break you.”

In the end, Mikayla Porter survived, but the threat of the infection that nearly killed her continues. There are 2,500 types of salmonella. The one that infected Mikayla, 4,5,12:i-minus, is just one of a growing number of drug-resistant germs on farms. A study in Iowa found that pig farmworkers were six times more likely to carry multidrug-resistant staph infections, notably MRSA.

Those germs can wind up on pork sold to consumers. An analysis by the Environmental Working Group, a research organization, found that 71% of pork chops at U.S. supermarkets carried resistant bacteria, second only to ground turkey, at 79%.

As dozens fell ill in Washington, the state epidemiologist, Dr. Scott Lindquist, raced to track the source. He and his team discovered that many of the infected pigs had come from a slaughterhouse called Kapowsin Meats and had originated on industrial farms in Montana. Lindquist pleaded with Montana’s health agency to help him gain access to the farms to “prevent future human illnesses.”

Days later, he received a call from Dr. Liz Wagstrom of the National Pork Producers Council. The lobby group has more than doubled campaign donations to congressional candidates in the past decade, to $2 million in 2018, said the Center for Responsive Politics.

The industry soon became more involved as National Pork Board officials joined regular crisis conference calls with state and federal officials.

That year, FDA guidelines went into effect that were supposed to enable the tracking of antibiotics on farms. It also said farms must stop using antibiotics as “growth promoters.” But the rules have loopholes, which were highlighted when officials from the FDA, CDC, the Agriculture Department and the Pew Charitable Trusts met at the University of Tennessee.

The group heard from Thomas Van Boeckel, an expert in statistical modeling and antibiotic resistance who was then at Princeton. He told them that he could build maps showing changing levels of antibiotic use on farms and compare them with changing levels of resistance.

To do so, he said, he needed data sets by region or, better yet, by farm. “I was told there was a single data point per year, literally,” he said.

That data point: Around 33 million pounds of medically important antibiotics, a 26% increase from 2009, were sold in the U.S. for farm use. The figure was the sum total of the information they were able to provide him.

Van Boeckel told the group that without more specific information, he couldn’t do any real measurement.

“They said: Yeah, that’s going to be challenging.”