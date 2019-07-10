HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Toyota says it will scrap plans to build the Corolla compact car at a new factory under construction in Alabama. Instead it will build a new unspecified SUV at the plant it's building with Mazda in Huntsville.
The company said Wednesday that the decision is being made in response to growing demand for SUVs and light trucks. For the first half of this year, Corolla sales are down 5.3 percent, to just under 153,000.
Toyota will continue to build Corollas at its factory in Blue Springs, Mississippi.
The new $1.6 billion Alabama plant is expected to start making vehicles in 2021. Mazda also plans to build a new yet-to-be-unveiled SUV there.
The factory will employ up to 4,000 workers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Powell signals that rate cut could be coming soon
Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates late this month for the first time in a decade in light of a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions.
National
The Latest: Powell says deficits on 'unsustainable path'
The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's presentation of the Fed's semi-annual monetary report to Congress. (all times local)
National
Senate committee approves FAA nominee over Dem objections
President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration won approval from a Senate committee Wednesday despite objections from Democrats who questioned the actions…
Celebrities
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith launch media venture
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are looking to expand their brands under a new corporate umbrella.
National
Acosta to take questions on his handling of Epstein case
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta plans to make a statement Wednesday regarding his handling of a sex-trafficking case involving now-jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein as Democrats intensify their calls for the secretary to resign.