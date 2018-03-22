NEW YORK — Charles P. Lazarus, the World War II veteran who founded Toys R Us, has died at age 94, a week after the iconic chain he started six decades ago announced it will shut down its stores across the U.S.
Toys R Us confirmed Lazarus' death in a statement Thursday.
The statement said, "there have been many sad moments for Toys R Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus."
Lazarus first opened a baby furniture store in Washington, D.C., in 1948 and opened the first store dedicated only to toys in 1957.
He stepped down as CEO of Toys R Us in 1994.
